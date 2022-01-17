Aid workers in Syrian camp at risk after IS kills medic

Beirut: Aid workers in Syria’s largest camp for displaced people face an unprecedented threat, a Kurdish official said on Sunday, following the murder of a 26-year-old health worker by the IS.
The Kurdish Red Crescent on Wednesday announced the death of a staff member from a gunshot wound "while carrying out his humanitarian duties" in northeastern Syria’s Al-Hol camp. Two members of the Islamic State group (IS) killed the aid worker after entering the medical centre using false identities, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.
Lima: Two women drowned on a beach in northern Peru due to "anomalous waves" registered after the volcanic eruption in...
Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police said Sunday they had arrested the brother of a notorious insurgent leader...
Dubai: South Korea’s soft power matches its economic achievements, President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday at the start...
Tunis: Tunisia’s crisis-stricken economy needs "deep reforms" such as slashing its vast public wage bill, the...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation vowed on Sunday to continue demanding aid access to Ethiopia’s war-ravaged...
Lisbon: Portugal kicked off campaigning for a snap election on January 30 with Socialist incumbent Antonio Costa...
Comments