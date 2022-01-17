Aid workers in Syrian camp at risk after IS kills medic

Beirut: Aid workers in Syria’s largest camp for displaced people face an unprecedented threat, a Kurdish official said on Sunday, following the murder of a 26-year-old health worker by the IS.

The Kurdish Red Crescent on Wednesday announced the death of a staff member from a gunshot wound "while carrying out his humanitarian duties" in northeastern Syria’s Al-Hol camp. Two members of the Islamic State group (IS) killed the aid worker after entering the medical centre using false identities, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.