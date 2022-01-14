58pc of Rawalpindi’s students inoculated

Rawalpindi: District Health Authority's Chief Executive Officer Dr Faiza Kanwal Thursday said that over 58 per cent of students aged 12 to 17 had so far been inoculated against the fatal coronavirus since the launch of the vaccination drive from September 2021.

Giving details of the campaign being carried out in the entire district, the CEO told this agency that around 266,271 students had received the anti-COVID-19 vaccine out of the total target to cover 305,496 students enrolled in 192 educational institutions of the district.

Meanwhile, the focal person for the anti-COVID drive, Dr. Waqar Ahmed, informed that as many as 93,195 students had received the first dose while 173,076 had been jabbed themselves against the deadly virus with the second dose so far.