Health records being shifted to 11 south Punjab districts

MULTAN: Punjab Civil Secretariat has started gradually shifting health inventory record to eleven south Punjab districts from Lahore Civil Secretariat on the request of south Punjab secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

According to south Punjab Health Secretary Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, all matters pertaining to the primary and secondary healthcare department of 11 districts of south Punjab would now be handled at the S Punjab secretariat,

Initially records of Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Officers and Women Medical Officers, Specialist Cadre, Dental and General Cadre have been transferred from Lahore to south Punjab Health Secretariat Multan, he said.

Now the affairs of all the employees of the Primary and Secondary Department posted in 11 districts of S Punjab will be dealt with by the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Multan only. He said now the health issues of south Punjab people will be resolved in south Punjab Health Secretariat Multan.