Draft-agreement for Swat Motorway Phase-II construction approved

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has approved the draft agreement for the construction of its flagship project of the Swat Motorway Phase-II under the Public-Private Partnership Model.

This approval was accorded in a meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Committee held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a handout. Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Fazal Shakoor, Riaz Khan, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, other members of the committee and relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed in detail about the draft public-private partnership Agreement for the construction of Swat Motorway Phase II. Agreeing to the recommendations on the agreement, the committee authorized relevant officials to formally sign the agreement with successful bidder.

Briefing about the salient features of the project, the forum was informed that the 80 Km-long Swat Motorway Phase II Project would be constructed from Chakdara Interchange to Madyan Fatehpur Interchange.

Initially, this Motorway would have four lanes extendable to six lanes in the future. The corridor would have a total of 9 interchanges including Chakdara interchange, Shomozai interchange, Barikot interchange, Mingora interchange, Kanju interchange, Malam Jabba-University of Swat interchange, Sher Palam interchange, Matta-Khwaza Khela interchange and Madyan-Fatehpur interchange.

Besides, eight main bridges would be constructed at the different sites of river Swat. It was informed that the construction of four rest areas was also part of the project whereas link highways would be provided where needed.

Apprising of the status of the land acquisition process, the forum was informed that Section IV had been imposed over 48 Km, adding that the land acquisition process would be completed in all aspects within the stipulated timelines.

The chief minister termed the project as of vital importance for the socio-economic development of the region and said that timely execution of the project should be the priority for which all arrangements and pre-requisites needed to be completed so that the groundbreaking of the project could be performed as per timelines.

He directed that the land acquisition process, resettlement and shifting of utilities be completed as soon as possible and made it clear that no delay would be tolerated in the execution of this flagship project. The chief minister directed officials to float Expression of Interest for Dir Motorway Project without any delay.