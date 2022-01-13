Karachi’s Covid positivity shoots over 22 percent

13,219 samples were tested in Sindh, which detected 1,648 cases that constituted 12.5 percent current detection rate. -PPI

KARACHI: The Covid-19 cases positivity rate is continuously climbing up in Karachi where 1,405 more people tested positive on Wednesday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, saying around 1,648 people were found to be infected with coronavirus in the entire province when 13,219 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The chief minister, while sharing daily Covid-19 situation report, said no death was reported due to complications of the infectious disease from any part of Sindh in the last 24 hours and added that till last Tuesday, the death toll was 7,691.

Murad Ali Shah said that 13,219 samples were tested, which detected 1,648 cases that constituted 12.5 percent current detection rate, adding that so far 7,295,420 tests have been conducted against which 490,285 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.7 percent or 469,353 patients have recovered, including 145 overnight.

The CM said that currently 13,241 patients were under treatment, of them 12,940 were in home isolation, 122 at isolation centers and 179 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 172 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to him, out of 1,648 new cases, 1,405 have been detected from Karachi, including 540 from East, 334 South, 228 Central, 111 Malir, 101 West and 91 Korangi. Hyderabad has 85, Nausheroferoze 24, Tando Muhammad Khan 18, Jamshoro and Matiari 15 each, Badin 13, Tharparkar 12, Tando Allahyar 11, Sanghar and Thatta 8 each, Larkana and Umerkot 5 each, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 4 each, Ghotki 3, Sukkur 2, Dadu, Khairpur and Shikarpur 1 each.

Sharing the vaccination data, the CM said that 30,929,612 vaccine doses have been administered upto January 10th, and added during the last 24 hours, 191,729 people were inoculated; in total 31,121,341 vaccine doses have been administered.