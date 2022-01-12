186 arrested, occupied land retrieved

MANSEHRA: The police have arrested as many as 186 gangsters and retrieved the illegally occupied land and property for their possession during the crackdown launched against the land mafia in the district last month.

“The crackdown, which is launched against the land grabbers, is well in progress and so far we could arrest as many as 185 grabbers of 14 land mafia gangs operating in the district,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters on Tuesday.

He said that rounding up those gangs involved in forcibly grabbing lands and properties of the people was not an easy task but despite that police launched that crackdown and retrieved lands and properties and provided justice to the affected families. “We have lodged 60 cases against the land mafia and arrested 186 outlaws,” Khan said.

He said that police seized over 100 Kalashnikovs, 500 shotguns, and 150 rifles and over 50,000 cottages and bullets.