Mansehra tehsil slot

Safdar extends conditional offers to PTI

By Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (Retd) Mohammed Safdar on Saturday said his party would not field its contender for the chairman of the Mansehra tehsil’s slot if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gave the ministerial portfolio to its own local lawmaker.

“If the chief minister assigns the ministry to the local MPA of his own party Babar Saleem Swati as he announced at workers’ convention, the PMLN would not filed its candidate contender for the office of chairman of Mansehra tehsil,” he was talking to reporters in Oghi on Saturday.

Safdar, who also announced the name of Master Liaqat as PMLN contender for the chairman of Darband tehsil of Mansehra district, said that PTI didn’t give honour and respect its own workers and people. “If Chief Minister Mahmood Khan gives respect and dignity to my native Mansehra district, we would respect his gesture and would not field our aspirant against the PTI in coming local government elections,” he said.

The chief minister while speaking at his PTI workers’ convention the other day had announced that if the PTI secured the win in the coming LG election in Mansehra the local MPA Babar Saleem Swati would be given the ministry in the provincial cabinet. He said the PML-N would soon announce its tehsil chairmen’s aspirants in Hazara’s seven districts and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after consultation.