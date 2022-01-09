Documentary highlights Alvi’s role on national, int’l issues

Islamabad: A documentary on Saturday highlighted the dynamic and leading role of President Dr Arif Alvi over various national and international issues during 2021, with overarching efforts to resolve them.

‘A 14:29 minutes 2021 and The Presidency’ - A documentary on activities of 2021 presents brief insight into the activities of the president on array of issues ranging from COVID-19 pandemic, economic, women education, skills development, IT education to Kashmir issue and Islamophobia.

During 2021, the country faced economic issues due to global coronavirus pandemic.

The president opined that COVID-19 remained a challenge for the economy.

But the nation showed to the world, a will to survive and overcome the challenge through intellectual talent.

Recounting government’s achievements during the last year, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively raised the issue of blasphemy and Islamophobia, which also found way in the recent comments of Russian President Vladmir Putin, besides hosting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers conference, which were the big achievements of the country in last year.

The documentary highlighted 1MW solar Green Presidency initiative which helped generate over 1.4 million units annually, thus saving Rs84.56 million.

The president commented that now the Presidency was running on surplus energy and earning.

The green initiative also earned ISO 50001 energy management system certification and became the first-ever presidency in the world to run on green energy.

Besides, 10,000 new saplings and Miyawaki jungle were planted in the Presidency, with introduction of the latest solid waste system.

The president and Begum Samina Alvi had been very vocal for the cause of women welfare during the last year, especially issues related to women’s inheritance, breast cancer, implementation of relevant laws and public awareness.

The president said they made hectic efforts for the women’s inheritance rights as the laws existed in the country, but were not implemented.

Besides, they stressed upon financial empowerment of women.

Skills training and Information Technology education were the other fields for females which were fervently advocated.

For the first time in country’s history, the president along with Begum Ali launched massive public awareness campaign over the breast cancer.

Due to these efforts, positive outcome was achieved.

During coronavirus pandemic, role of ulema, masque and pulpit was highlighted through convening of meetings and holding of regular events.

Friday sermon (Khutba-e-Jumma) has now become an important and regular feature of the presidency in which a number of notable religious scholars and ulema deliver sermons on significant topics on every Friday.

The president had also remained an ardent advocate for the promotion of IT education and knowledge in the county.

He stressed upon the adequate training and increased enrolment of students in the IT sector.

The president underlined that he was already cognisant of the IT significance and the role of online education.

Besides, after a number of meetings with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and vice chancellors, the HEC devised a policy to prevent and eradicate drug abuse issue in the universities.

President Dr Alvi through strenuous efforts at the Presidency created awareness for the issues confronted by the differentially abled persons.

In this connection, various events were arranged last year at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, while directives were issues for extending facilities to these people in the society.

Free education and scholarships for differently-abled persons were ensured through an effective policy.

As chairman of IT Task Force, the president also held different meetings in this regard and stressed upon skills development and training for the young people.

The president also remained in the forefronts for a free and transparent voting system in the country including use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and the internet voting.

During last year, the president also undertook

official visits to Turkey and Dubai whereas in Turkmenistan, he represented Pakistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit (SCO).

He also held important meetings with the senior leadership of different countries and highlighted vital issues like Kashmir, Palestine and Islamophobia.

A large number of people also benefited from the prompt functioning of the Federal Ombudsman office.

The president said any public complaint was being resolved within 58 days period.

He said that he felt satisfaction specially to pass directive over the cases of elderly people or illiterate people who often became victims of money scam.