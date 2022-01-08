Not all is fair

Recently, an audio allegedly of PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Pervez Rashid talking about TV talk shows and analysts has surfaced. The two can be heard speaking ill of those who they felt were not in favour of the PML-N. While such talk is obviously problematic, one cannot help ask: who taps phones of politicians and why? Tapped calls are then released when ‘needed’ to cause damage to their public image.
Just as any government monitoring media houses to stifle them is reprehensible, so too is recording phone calls of individuals. this is a violation of one’s privacy. To strengthen democracy, politicians should allow critics to voice their notions; however, no one should be allowed to infringe upon their rights either.
Noor Baloch
Karachi
