LWMC terminates 170 employees

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has terminated 170 ghost employees posted at various posts in 9 towns here on Thursday.

According to the company spokesperson, the agency was taking all possible steps to create a transparent system. Lahore Waste Management Company has issued notification for dismissal of 170 employees who were absent for a long time. Strict monitoring was being carried out by the company to ensure 100 per cent attendance of its workers, he said.

CEO Lahore Waste Management Company Rafia Haider said that the best service delivery was possible only with 100% attendance so all officers and employees should avoid unnecessary leaves.

The company has adopted a zero tolerance policy in this regard as well as in the corruption cases. The public is requested to inform LWMC’s management if the cleaning staff didn’t reach their area, she said adding that for complaints and suggestions people can contact 1139 helpline or use social media.