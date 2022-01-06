Bhutto lives in hearts and minds of people, says Baig

KARACHI: On the occasion of 94th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan People’s Party and former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, President Peoples Business Forum, has said Bhutto was a charismatic leader who was born to live forever in the history and lives in the hearts and minds of people of Pakistan.
He was the greatest human asset God had bestowed upon our nation after independence and he envisioned and pursued a revolution to make Pakistan a strong, nuclear, peaceful and prosperous country. The PPP leadership and workers will always follow the vision and mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.
