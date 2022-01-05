More light to moderate rains expected in city today

Light rain started in different areas of Karachi on Tuesday evening under the influence of a westerly disturbance, which is causing heavy rains in the coastal areas of Balochistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said and predicted light to moderate showers with occasional, isolated heavy falls in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Under the influence of a westerly disturbance that has entered into the country from Iran, light rain has been recorded in different areas of Karachi and we are expecting light to moderate showers will continue till Wednesday noon in the city,” Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz told The News.

The Quaidabad area received the highest amount of rainfall on Tuesday evening, where 5.5 millimetres of rain was recorded, followed by 2mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, while other city areas received upto 2mm of rain till 8pm, PMD officials said.

Dr Sarfraz said light to moderate showers were expected in Karachi with isolated heavy falls in some place till January 7. He added that the weather system was causing more rains in Balochistan as compared to Sindh.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to remain alert in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the city

“We have asked the KMC and DMCs to remain alert and take measures to prevent accumulation of water on major roads in the city due to rains,” Salman Shah, director general of the PDMA Sindh, told The News.