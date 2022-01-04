Meesha Shafi cross-examined, case adjourned

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi by singer Ali Zafar. The court adjourned the hearing by January 4 (today).

Meesha Shafi appeared before the court along with her counsel. The counsel of Ali Zafar cross examined statement of Meesha submitted by her earlier. However, cross examine could not take place fully due to time constraints. Ali’s counsel will complete cross examination today.

In his suit, Zafar contended that Meesha Shafi through a tweet on April 19, 2018, leveled baseless allegations of sexual harassment against him, which tarnished his image in the general public while his family had been facing agony and pain.

After the hearing, Meesha while talking to the media person said that such cases are new for our society saying that after this case, the country might move toward progressive mindset. She categorically rejected media reports that any conciliation is taking place over the dispute between her and Ali Zafar.