Covid-19 claims three more lives in Sindh

A total of three more patients of Covid-19 died during the previous 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 7,673. In the meantime, 382 new cases of the viral disease emerged after 13,422 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Saturday He explained that the detection of 382 cases through 13,422 tests constituted a 2.8 per cent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,143,868 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 481,207 cases were diagnosed, of which 97.3 per cent or 468,063 patients had recovered, including 86 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that currently the number of active Covid-19 cases in Sindh was 5,471 patients, of whom 5,291 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centres and 140 at hospitals. He added that the condition of 136 patients was stated to be critical and 15 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to the statement, of the 382 new cases, 296 were reported from Karachi, including 134 from South, 90 from East, 36 from Korangi, 18 from Central, 12 from Malir and six from West districts.