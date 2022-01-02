Transporters of long route increase fares by 10pc

Rawalpindi : The long routes transporters have increased fares by 10 per cent and with this increase the prices of all kinds of vegetables and fruits increased by Rs5 to Rs20 per kilogram here on Saturday.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad local transporters have demanded to increase stop-to-stop fares by Rs10 threatening to go on strike if their demand is not met. Some of transporters have increased fares by own without government permission after increased of POL prices last night. The world has cut down prices of petrol and diesel in happiness of New Year but here in the country, our government has given a New Year gift of public in the shape of increasing POL prices. The prices of dry woods increased its prices by Rs80 on 40-kilogram from Rs800 to Rs880 after increase of POL prices.

The new prices, a part of the government’s commitments with International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

According to a notification issued by the government, the price of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) jumped by Rs4 per litre for the first 15 days of January 2022.

After the increase, the price of petrol has gone up from the previous Rs140.82 per litre to Rs144.82 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel jumped to Rs141.62 per litre from the previous Rs137.62 per litre.

The monthly budget of the people has already been dented heavily thanks to the Prime Minister Imran Khan who is telling lie for over three years.

The District Regional Transport Authority (DRT­A) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that we have started taking action against transporters they were charging extra fares. The local transporters have filed application to increase fares but Punjab Transport Authority (PTA) will decide to increase public transport fares, he claimed.

People are already buying 1-kilogram ghee/cook­ing oil at Rs400, 950-gram tea pack at Rs1100, sugar at Rs90-130, milk at Rs130, mutton at Rs1600, beef at Rs700, rice at Rs200, tomato at Rs60, onion at Rs30, potato at Rs50, a 20-kilogram ‘atta’ bag at Rs1200 to Rs1600, garlic at Rs200, ginger at Rs400, red chili at Rs400, chicken meat at Rs305 and prices of all vegetable and pulses touching to the sky.

People belonged to all walks of life have strongly condemned PTI government and said that it was the worst time in the country’s history when the government imposed heavy taxes in line with its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has badly ruined the living standard of a common man for over three years. The government is following the directions of IMF and imposing ever-increasing inflation over the public, they bemoaned. All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) President Haji Muhammad Irshad said that “government is continuously telling lie and befooling innocent public in the country.”