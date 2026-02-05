Smartphones in orbit? NASA’s Crew-12 and Artemis II missions to use latest mobile tech

In a surprising turn of events for the upcoming milestone in space exploration, NASA astronauts will be flying with the latest smartphones for the Crew-12 mission to the ISS and the Artemis II lunar flyby.

The announcement was shared by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on X, “NASA astronauts will soon fly with the latest smartphones beginning with Crew-12 and Artemis II. We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and videos with the world..”

How NASA is enabling the use of personal smartphones on ISS missions?

Including personal smartphones on missions to the International Space Station (ISS) is a rare approach. Strict safety protocols are in place to prevent electromagnetic interference with critical spacecraft systems, a strategy developed from lessons learned in aviation and early spaceflight where electromagnetic disturbances posed interference risks.

Soyuz or Space Shuttle missions were highly restricted and recreational phone use was non-existent. Recent shifts reflect NASA’s push towards efficiency and cost reduction. For the Crew 12 mission to the ISS and the Artemis II lunar flyby, NASA streamlined certification of modern smartphones. This allows astronauts to capture high-resolution photos and videos, which ultimately enhances crew morale. This presents a distinct opportunity to witness how crews document their unique experiences in orbit.