Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Meghan Markle’s advice amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly taking his time to plan his next steps as he considers taking Meghan Markle’s advice.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex advised Brooklyn to sit for an interview with Oprah Winfrey to share his side of the story after he posted an explosive story on Instagram, targeting his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

A source told Closer Magazine that Meghan is offering guidance on his next steps so that he is in control of his narrative.

As for Brooklyn, they said he wants to handle the situation thoughtfully as he takes time to discuss next steps with his wife Nicola Peltz before making any major public statements.

“Understandably, Brooklyn’s feeling a lot of mixed emotions right now and he’s trying to process the fallout,” they said.

“While he wants to have his say properly, he’s told Meghan he needs time to digest it all and discuss next steps with Nicola without rushing into anything.

“He said he’d be willing to meet Oprah to at least talk about it and see where the land lies, once everything has calmed down a bit.”



In a lengthy post against his famous parents, Brooklyn wrote, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."