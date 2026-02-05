King Charles honours Aga Khan V at Windsor Castle on accession anniversary

King Charles hosted a private dinner at Windsor Castle to mark the first anniversary of Rahim Al-Hussaini’s accession as Aga Khan V.

The palace dropped a photo from the dinner on their official social media as Charles welcomed the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims and his family.

In the photo, Charles could be seen dressed in a Windsor Coat dinner jacket, standing next to the Aga Khan, who wore a black suit with a bow tie.

The dinner was held to honour Aga Khan's first year as the 50th hereditary imam of Ismaili community.

“The King hosted a private dinner for His Highness the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle last night, to mark the first anniversary of His Highness’s Accession,” they captioned the post.

As per the tradition of the title being accorded by the monarch to the Ismaili Imams, Rahim Al-Hussaini was also granted the title of "His Highness" by King Charles last year following his accession.

It is pertinent to mention that the relationship between the British monarchy and Ismaili Imams has spans generations. The late Aga Khan IV shared a close personal relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles and was honoured through state-supported Jubilee events, a Knighthood, and his role as Founding Patron of The King's Trust.

Furthermore, Rahim Al-Hussaini and his family maintain strong connections to the United Kingdom as British citizens.