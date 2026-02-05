Trump joins urgent effort to locate Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom

President Donald Trump claimed that he had spoken to Savannah Guthrie regarding the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

On Wednesday, the US president took to his Truth Social handle to share new details of his conversation with the Today show host.

"I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY," wrote Trump.

"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!" he added.

Moments before Trump posted his message, Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron, appeared in a video in which they are pleading for their mother's safe return after her mysterious disappearance.

"We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media," Savannah said in a new Instagram video. "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. "

The journalist further penned, "We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

Savannah's mother, Nancy, has been missing since Sunday, February 1. Recently, TMZ claimed that they received a ransom note on Tuesday morning demanding payment for the release of Savannah’s mom.