Britney Spears opens up about her painful past: 'I'm lucky to be alive'

Britney Spears has opened up about her painful past, revealing how her family treated her.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 44-year-old singer said that she feels “lucky to be alive” after surviving the way her family treated her.

“As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone,” she began the lengthy note. “For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong.”

“We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!!” she continued.

The Toxic hitmaker further shared that she's “incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them."

“It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways," added the Circus singer.

“My friends, what do you think he is saying today ???” Britney asked, before adding, “Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did.”

Concluding the caption, the Oops!… I Did It Again songstress said that she hadn’t “danced in a month. I broke my toe twice!”

As per Page Six, the Grammy-winning singer was entangled in a 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, which gave him control over her finances and personal and professional actions.

Recently, Britney claimed that her father gave her a "very strong" drug when she wasn't cooperating during rehearsals for her 2018 “Piece of Me” tour and Las Vegas residency.