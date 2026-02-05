New York: NYC joins UN health network after Trump withdrew US from WHO

New York had joined the United Nations health network after the US president withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The New York City Health Department announced on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, that it has joined the World Health Organization's global outbreak response network following President Donald Trump's withdrawal of the U.S. from the U.N. health agency.

Why it matters?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been critical of the president's policies.

Following the Republican president's decision to pull the U.S. out of the WHO, some Democratic leaders have made their regions join the WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network GOARN in defiance of Trump.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, both Democrats, have also said their states will join the WHO's global outbreak response network.

About GOARN:

The GOARN network responds to public health events around the world, such as pandemics and disease outbreaks, and comprises more than 360 technical institutions.

"By joining GOARN, New York City gains access to a global network of over 360 institutions and organizations that respond to acute public health events with the deployment of staff and resources to affected countries," the NYC Health Department said in a statement.

New York City Acting Health Commissioner and Chief Medical Officer Michelle Morse added that "infectious diseases know no boundaries, and nor should the information and resources that help us protect New Yorkers."

Context:

The US formally left the WHO last month after completing a one-year waiting period following an executive order that Trump signed in January 2025.

Since taking office, Trump has withdrawn the US from dozens of global and UN entities, saying they do not benefit Washington. His steps have been condemned by health and human rights experts.

