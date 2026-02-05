Princess Eugenie frustrated at bearing the weight of Andrew’s sins

Princess Eugenie is reportedly frustrated at being unfairly associated with her “disgraced” father Andrew’s scandals.

According to a new report, the 35-year-old Princess feels she is bearing the weight of the former Duke of York’s controversial past.

An insider told Page Six that Eugenie feels she is being tarred with a “brush that’s not hers” as public scrutiny continues over Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

“I know that Eugenie feels like she’s being tarnished with a brush that’s not hers, that’s her father’s,” a friend of hers revealed.

“She’s very, very frustrated,” they said, adding that Eugenie and Beatice are “in as good as spirits as they can be.”

“But it’s a s--- show, a never-ending s--- show.”

The insider further added that despite feeling uneasy about their parents, they "would not say [the sisters] are estranged.”

“That’s not 100% true."

As for the royal family, royal expert Chris Ship told The Mirror that they deal with Beatrice and Eugenie independently of their parent’s scandals.

“The guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the royal family was unaffected,” he said.

The expert added, “Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world.”