Photo: Yerin Ha reacts to 'Bridgerton's' Cinderella comparisons

Yerin Ha has weighed in on fan comparisons between Cinderella and her character Sophie Baek’s storyline in the fourth installment of the English drama series.

In a new confessional with InStyle, the actress admitted the fairytale parallels aren’t far off from her own inspiration.

“Cinderella actually was my favorite princess, funnily enough,” Ha shared.

She added that she leaned into the fantasy of the famous ballroom moment while shaping her performance.

“I was using the kind of magicalness of the ball in channeling her… I watched [the 1950 Disney version of Cinderella] so many times.”

Meanwhile, her co-star reflected on their on-screen connection in a separate interview with Vogue, explaining that the chemistry audiences see was not something they forced.

Instead, it developed naturally over time as they worked together on set.

He noted that chemistry is not a fixed quality actors either have or do not have, but something that grows through shared scenes and trust.

“You discover what your chemistry is, and how it develops. It’s not fixed, like, Do you have it or not? It’s more passive than that. You let it happen and go on this discovery-journey together. And I feel lucky because Yerin was very lined up with me on that,” he concluded.