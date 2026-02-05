Trump refuses to choose between Vance, Rubio for 2028 successor debate

President Donald Trump has effectively maintained a dual strategy in the debate over whether his vice president JD Vance, or Secretary of State, Macro Rubio is his most likely successor for the 2028 nomination. By refusing to choose a single heir, he is fueling a competitive dynamic between his top two lieutenants.

Following the recent move, speculation has been rising among Republican insiders that Rubio- a former senator from Florida who ran for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2026 could seek the presidency again.

During an interview with NBC News, Trump said that he would “be inclined” to endorse a successor when asked about Vance and Rubio, adding that he did not want to get into specifics at this time.

In this connection, Trump said, “ We have three years to go. I don’t want you to know, I have people that are doing a great job. I don't want to have an argument with, or I don’t want to use the word ‘fight’.”

Referring to the pair, Trump acknowledged Rubio’s diplomatic role by stating, “I would say one is slightly more diplomatic than the other.”

“You know you can see the style yourself. But they’re both very capable. I do think this: The combination of JD and Macro would be very hard to beat, I think. But you never know about politics.” Trump further said.

In a recent interview, Trump appeared to toy with the prospect of seeking an unconstitutional third term. While he had flirted with the idea last year-before relinquishing the notion-his latest comments suggest the possibility remains on his mind.