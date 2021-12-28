For decades now, extremism has been taking root in Pakistan. Time and again, Quaid-e-Azam said that Pakistan would be a country safe for all minorities. However, his words have been ignored, and religious discrimination in the country continues to grow. The recent murder of a Sri Lankan national on allegations of blasphemy are testament to this. As countless people cheered on and took pictures with the dead body, one could not help but ask: is this the land of the pure? A place where innocents are murdered callously and others stand by, watching. One fears that the occurrence of such incidents will continue to grow if the government does not come up with cogent solutions to tackle the barbarism. The government should make amendments to the blasphemy laws so that no innocent should ever have to suffer again.

Mehak Hammad

Hyderabad