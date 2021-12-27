Five, including two women, commit suicide

SUKKUR: As many as five people including two women took their own lives in different parts of Sindh.In one of the incidents, a young man Parkash Kolhi committed suicide in village Rao Kot, district Sanghar, by hanging from a tree. His relatives claimed that he took the extreme step due to some domestic issues.

In another incident, a young girl Nusrat jumped into a canal and drowned. She was going to a market in a rickshaw and got off on the way under the pretext of taking a selfie but suddenly jumped into the canal. Police claimed she was disturbed due to family issues.

In Hyderabad city, a married woman Parveen committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance after a quarrel with her husband. Meanwhile, Aanand Menghwar doused himself in petrol and set it alight in the washroom of his house in Rajo Khanani town, district Badin. He succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Karachi for treatment. Aanand took his life in a fit of anger as he was annoyed with his family over some petty issue, said his family.A youth Rameesh Kolhi committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Golarchi, district Badin.