PO arrested after 11 years in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a robbery case.The suspect was declared a proclaimed offender for robbery case. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that 11 year ago, a case of robbery was lodged with Baghdadul Jadid police station in Bahawalpur city against the accused identified as Sarwar.
The suspect was declared a proclaimed offender for robbery case by the police. The spokesman said that on Sunday, a police team of PS Baghdadul Jadid arrested accused Sarwar from his hideout in a raid after receiving information about his presence after 11 years and shifted to police station for interrogation.
