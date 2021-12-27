Half of Pakistan’s population insured, says SLICP head

MANSEHRA: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain said on Sunday that half of the insured population of the country was dependent on his institution for life coverage.

“This government institution is playing an important role in strengthening the country’s economy and providing life insurance to half of the country’s population,” said while speaking at a seminar in Abbottabad district.

He said that the Corporation was not only providing life insurance coverage to the countrymen but also initiated the government’s Sehat Sahulat Card programme.

“This commercial entity is also serving the nation on humanitarian ground as it is offering health and life insurances for a protected and secured future of the families,” Hussain said.

He said that they were adopting modern ways of securing the health and lives of citizens and offering short and long-term plans.

Speaking on the occasion, Marketing Head of SLIC Attaullah A Rasheed said that the field force of Abbottabad zone was doing a remarkable job despite the extreme weather conditions and difficult terrain.

The regional chief for KP, Chaudhry Sarfaraz, presented a welcome address at the event. Muhammad Khalid, the zonal head of the Corporation, thanked the field force of Abbottabad zone, chairman State Life Corporation and divisional marketing head for taking part in the seminar.

Awards were also given away to high achievers in the category of sales managers, sales representatives and area managers of Abbottabad zone.