Dec 30 deadline for admission under Ehsaas scholarships

Rawalpindi: The University of Punjab has advised the students to submit online applications till Dec 30, for new admissions under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Phase-III Project.

The students have been advised to apply through Higher Education Commission (HEC) online application portal https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk. to get admission to the University of Punjab.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate scholarship programme was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan for needy and poor students and all the students with a family income of less than Rs45,000 per month and studying in the undergraduate programmes across any of the 129 public sector universities recognized by HEC are eligible to apply.

BS 1st and 2nd-semester students are eligible to apply and the students who are enrolled in morning section are eligible for Ehsaas Scholarship phase-III.

The students who are enrolled in evening sections on a self-finance basis are not eligible and the students who are taking other scholarships like the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund, HEC Need-Based Scholarship, or any other are also not eligible for this scholarship.

The students who did not fulfil their aim to get more education due to financial problems can apply and get admission under the scholarship programme.