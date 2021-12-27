Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Syed Abidi, I used to study your column about career counselling. Sir, I'm a student of BS Biotechnology (7th semester). My CGPA is 2.83 and I want to get international scholarship for MS. Kindly advise me what should I do to secure a scholarship with this low CGPA. And which discipline should I choose for specialisation in Biotechnology. I shall be thankful to you. (Jameel Baloch, Rahim Yar Khan)

Ans: Dear Mr Baloch, yes, I agree that your CGPA is little too below to get a scholarship. However, we can always look at finding a partial scholarship in different countries once you complete your degree and receive your final transcript. It is just possible that if you work hard, you may push your CGPA to 3.0 and above in which case you may be able to get admission into a public sector university in Germany which means your tuition is free and you can study for a master’s degree only by providing financial support evidence. The new areas in Biotechnology and Biosciences include Bioinformatics, Bio Systems and Sciences, Applied Biotechnology, Biomedical Technology etc. All of these have substantial growth and opportunities in the international market.

Q2: Sir, your suggestion is needed about my career. I have got above 91% marks in Matric and FSc. Now I'm studying at IBA Sukkur in zero semester. After zero semester, I have to choose my field either I should go to Engineering or Business side. Kindly give me your precious advice. (Zaamin Hussain, Sukkur)

Ans: Dear Mr Zaamin, the decision to study Engineering or Business is highly dependent on your interest and career choice. As far as I see you have clearly shown and proved that you are a high calibre student with strong academic profile in Maths, Physics and Chemistry. If you think Engineering is your interest I would advise you to look at Software Engineering, Biomedical Technology or Electronics and Telecomm. As far as management is concerned you need to think which part of science you would like to consider as your main professional area. If you are good at Maths, the obvious choice would be Accounting and Finance. I hope you understand my point of view as unless I speak to you or do your counselling. This is the best I can do.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, recently I watched your interview on TV in which you were giving career counselling to students. I have also talked to your assistant. My daughter has got admission in PAF KIET in Aviation Management and after that she wants to join Pakistan Air Force. Kindly give me some guideline about this. (Tauqeer Ullah Khan, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Khan, thank you for your email. Aviation Management is an important and emerging subject area. However, I’m not sure whether your daughter would be accepted in the Pakistan Force; what do you really mean by that are you thinking of Air Force or Airport Security Force? However, I think she will have a number of career options within the Aviation Management domain in the flying industry, airlines and associated agencies that deal in the aviation management part.

Q4: Sir, my son has completed his master degree in Professional Accounting from Australia and MBA (Finance) from Pakistan. Now he wants settlement in Australia. Kindly guide for further study/ courses basis to achieve better career/future. (Aslam Abbasi, Murree).

Ans: Dear Mr Abbasi, I think your son should have ample knowledge about the professions that are treated on priority in terms of settlement in Australia and since he has lived there, he should also be familiar with the requirements and conditions to apply for a PR. So far as his further studies are concerned; I would suggest he finds a job and gain some practical experience relevant to his qualification in any financial institution or a multinational organisation following which he would be able to identify a further specialism for his next qualification or study. I think for now he has a sufficient portfolio.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).