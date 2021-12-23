JUI-F continues protest sit-in against ‘rigging’ in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The workers and local activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) continued their protest sit-in against the alleged rigging and tampering of results in the recent local government elections in Shobra Chowk for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The newly-elected mayor for Peshawar Zubair Ali while addressing the protesters said that JUIF was a peaceful, pro-Islam and pro-democracy party and always stood with rule of law, justice and constitutionalism.

He alleged that thousands of votes of the JUIF candidate for the slot of Nowshera Tehsil Council chairman Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani had been stolen through rigging and tampering of results.

JUIF local activists Alhaj Pervez Khan Khattak, Arbab Farooq Khan and others were also present.

Zubair Ali said that incompetent rulers were imposed on the people, who destroyed every sector and set a record of corruption, favouritism and mismanagement during the last three and a half years.

JUIF district chief Qari Muhammad Islam, candidate for the slot of Nowshera Tehsil Council chairman Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani, Qari Riazullah, Maulana Abid Kamal, Qari Zahoor Ahmad and others were leading the protest demonstration.

On Tuesday, the protesters blocked the Grand Trunk Road for traffic and chanted slogans against the government and Election Commission of Pakistan for their alleged partial role in the LG polls held on December 19 last. The JUI-F leaders alleged that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, district administration and ECP had stolen the mandate of their party and Ishaq Khattak, the son of Federal Minister Pervez Khattak, was made successful through rigging.