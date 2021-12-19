PPP fully respects Urdu-speaking community, says Nasir Shah

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) believes in politics based on the principles of democracy, dialogue, reconciliation, and integrity.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said this on Friday as he addressed a press conference. The local government minister said the PPP always believed in carrying out public service works without discrimination and its politics shunned spreading hatred.

Apparently referring to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Shah said the people of Sindh had completely rejected the elements that had conducted political activities to spread hatred.

Dismissing the impression propagated by certain quarters that the PPP was against the Urdu-speaking community, he said the PPP had always given respect to the Urdu-speaking community in the urban parts of Sindh and a large number of the community members were part of the party.

The PPP did not believe in doing politics based on division and discrimination, the local government minister remarked.

He maintained that the Sindh chief minister had recently told the opposition in the Sindh Assembly that the PPP was the majority party in the House, but after that a vicious attempt was being made to cause ethnic conflict in the province.

He remarked that the Urdu speaking community knew well the reality of the elements that had been making this vicious attempt.

Shah was of the view that the Sindh government had presented a very balanced and commendable local government amendment bill but the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies had been opposing the new law for political point-scoring.

He said the union committees in the province were still empowered to register the births, deaths, marriages and divorce in their respective jurisdictions. He claimed that after the enactment of the new law, the elected local government representatives had powers to control different civic agencies, including the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and Sindh Building Control Authority.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party had always believed in dialogue with every concerned quarter.

The local government minister said that every native of Sindh was Sindhi and all the communities in the province had cordial and fraternal relations with each other.

He said that the members of every community in Sindh believed in doing public service without discrimination and that was why they voted for the PPP in every elections.

The minister also claimed that the performance of the Sindh chief minister had been superior than his counterparts in the other provinces.