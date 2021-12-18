PPP holds countrywide protests against gas, power loadshedding

ISLAMABAD: On the call of the Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP held nationwide protests against the unavailability of gas and inflation. The PPP protests were held on Friday in all the four provinces, including Sindh, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan against gas shortages and inflation.

The protests were held in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Bagh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Attock, Gujjar Khan, Gujrat, Layyah, Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh, Wazirabad, Multan, Khanewal, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Pakpattan, Pasrur, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Sadiqabad, Quetta, Kalat, Harnai, Pishin, Ziarat, Jaffarabad, Musa Khel, Sohbatpur, North Waziristan, Upper and Lower Dir, Timur Garh, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan, Bannu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Umerkot, Larkana, Khairpur, NausheroFeroze, Dadu, Obaro, Ghotki, Benazirabad, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Kandakot, Jacobabad and Shikarpur. The protesters chanted anti-government slogans.

The PPP also held protests in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Umarkot, Thatta, Dadu, Hyderabad, Kashmore, Jacobabad and in other cities against the acute gas and electricity loadshedding. The rallies and sit-ins were led by the provincial ministers, advisers, political assistants, MNA and MPAs of the PPP in their respective cities. While addressing the sit-ins, the PPP leaders said that if a movement was started, all the PPP workers would be ready to go to jail.

Addressing the protesters, the PPP leaders said that the incumbent prime minister should return the old Pakistan to the nation. The speakers said that the foundation stone of Pak-Iran gas pipeline was laid by Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and was formally inaugurated by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2013 but the rulers put an end to this grand national project.