Lithuania recalls embassy chief from China

Vilnius: Lithuania said on Wednesday it was recalling its current chief diplomat in China and would operate the embassy remotely, as relations between the two countries suffer over Taiwan. "Lithuania’s charge d’affaires ad interim in China Audra Ciapiene returns to Vilnius for consultations," Lithuania’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Johannesburg: A South African court on Wednesday ordered former president Jacob Zuma to return to prison, invalidating...
Moscow: A Russian court on Wednesday ordered heavy prison terms for seven protest leaders in the North Caucasus region...
New York: One of two men wrongfully imprisoned for decades over the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm...
Washington: Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering African-American George...
Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday made a rare public appearance, hosting Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tareq and his wife,...
London: Five judges at Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a legal challenge against a government policy...
