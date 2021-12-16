 
Thursday December 16, 2021
World

Lithuania recalls embassy chief from China

By AFP
December 16, 2021
Vilnius: Lithuania said on Wednesday it was recalling its current chief diplomat in China and would operate the embassy remotely, as relations between the two countries suffer over Taiwan. "Lithuania’s charge d’affaires ad interim in China Audra Ciapiene returns to Vilnius for consultations," Lithuania’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

