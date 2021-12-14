Sarwar briefs PM on UK, Turkey visits

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar gave a detailed briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan on his recent visits to UK and Turkey at Governor’s House on Monday. Prime minister appreciated Governor Punjab over his successful visits.
The governor informed the prime minister that after his successful visit to the UK, more than 20 British Members of Parliament had announced to visit Pakistan. He told prime minister about his meetings with the Speaker, Ministers, Lords, Members of Parliament and more than 100 other personalities during his stay in the UK. Governor Punjab informed that discussions were held on Pakistan's initiative for peace in Afghanistan, Billion Tree Project, Pak-UK relations and other key issues during the visit.
