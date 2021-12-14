 
Tuesday December 14, 2021
By AFP
Russia hands prison terms to mobster’s killers

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Monday handed lengthy prison terms to two men convicted of murdering one of the country’s most notorious gangsters in 2009.

Vyacheslav Ivankov, alias Yaponchik or The Little Japanese, was shot in the abdomen by sniper fire as he left a glitzy Thai restaurant in the Russian capital. He died from his wounds several months later, in October 2009, aged 69.

