‘Raise in electricity, oil prices main cause of inflation’

LAHORE: The business community Sunday expressed their concern over spiralling electricity and oil prices, which were the main cause of inflation and reduction in economic growth.
President SAARC Chambers and Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik told a delegation, led by presidential candidate for Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Dr Nouman Idris Butt, that gradual hike in electricity and oil prices would affect the supply of other goods. He said that ultimately manufacturers would increase the price of goods and services due to spiralling oil prices. He urged the govt to arrest the price increasing trend of electricity and petroleum products. Iftikhar said common man was suffering a lot because commodity prices were shooting up due to increase in the input costs.
LAHORE: The 41st Bolan Awards ceremony was held Saturday night in Alhamra Hall I in which awards were given to...
LAHORE: The UET Syndicate in its recent meeting chaired by UET VC Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, approved various...
LAHORE:Principal, College of Nursing, Lahore General Hospital Ms Hamida Sarwar has said that there is no doubt that...
LAHORE: Punjab University on Sunday has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Afshan...
LAHORE: The last National Immunisation Drive of the year against polio will start all over Punjab from Monday .It will...
LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have observed that country’s growing political chaos, escalated conspiracies against...