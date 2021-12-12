‘Nation united against extremism, terrorism’

LAHORE : Leaders of different faiths while condemning the lynching of Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot expressed full support for unanimous stance of Muslim scholars against the misuse of blasphemy laws and announced endorsing declaration of Prime Minister Imran Khan and corps commander conference against those misusing blasphemy laws for personal objectives.

This was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East affairs and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi while addressing a press conference following an interfaith meeting with clerics of Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Islam including the Church of Pakistan, Pakistan Ulema Council and Interfaith Harmony Council on Saturday. Raiwind Diocese Dr Bishop Azad Marshall, Faisalabad Diocese Bishop Munawar, Bishop Elon Samuel of Sialkot Diocese, Archbishop of the Catholic Church of Lahore Sebastian Shaw, Pastor of the Moderator Presbyterian Church of Pakistan Dr Majeed Abel, Reverend Emmanuel Khokhar, Allama Pir Zubair Abid, Hafiz Noman, Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Sikh Leader Sardar Sikandar Singh, Hindu Leader Bhaghat Laal Khokhar, Allama Asghar Arif Chishti and Shehzad Khokhar of Sialkot Diocese attended the meeting and told the media that all Pakistanis were united against extremism and terrorism. Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the declaration of the prime minister and corps commander conference is a clear message against extremism and terrorism and the nation must now move forward in this struggle, Ashrafi said. He said no culprit of blasphemy should be released, adding no innocent person should be punished.