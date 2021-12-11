International Human Rights Day: Efforts urged to ensure gender equality

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an event here on Friday called for efforts to uphold human rights and ensure gender equality.

They were speaking at a function organised by the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar in collaboration with Directorate General Law and Human Rights and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission of Status for Women (KPCSW) to mark the ‘International Human Rights Day’.

Speakers from different fields had been invited to speak about human rights and women rights in particular and to raise voice against domestic violence against women with special connection to ‘16 days of Activism’ - Nov 25-December 10.

The speakers included Dr Riffat Sardar, chairperson, KPCSW; Rubab Mehdi, Regional Commissioner Peshawar, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH), Naimatullah, deputy secretary, Law and Human Rights Department and Dr Asad Ali, Director General law and human rights.

Dr Riffat Sardar said that women were working in different sectors in the country and they faced different kinds of violence and all of the victims were not harassed by men only but by females also.

The government has made laws for the protection of women and they must be made aware of them. She said women should opt for careers without any fear because as the number of working women increased, it would boost the economic growth of the country.

Rubab Mehdi said this year the theme for human rights was “gender equality” and we can connect the equality lessons from the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

She added the policies made by United Nations in different matters, reflected the teachings and traditions introduced my Islam.

Dr Asad Ali said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province to have introduced and passed the Human Rights Act in 2014.

He said that education enabled a person to differentiate between the right and wrong and was encouraged to speak against discrimination. He said it was our moral duty to speak against harassment and violence.

It included men and transgender community as well, he added. “We have to protect each other’s rights to make this society positive,” he said.

Vice Chancellor of SBBWU Prof Dr Razia Sultana said that the society had a specific culture where men had a specific mindset. The women have to compete in the same culture and strive hard to make their mark, she said. “We need to accept gender equality and accept the fact that by doing so we will create a more positive culture that will lead to a positive and productive society that will protect the human rights of every person,” she remarked.

“It is a sensitive matter and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Women should be given importance as they are no less competent than men,” she further noted.

She added the teachers in classrooms must allow students to speak about their due rights and encourage them to speak their mind. She appreciated the efforts made by the federal and provincial governments to create awareness for taking initiatives.

The event ended with an awareness walk by the guests, faculty and students in which students were holding banners calling for human Rights and gender equity.