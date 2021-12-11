Third party audit of green initiatives underway

Islamabad: The climate change ministry is carrying out a third-party audit of the green initiatives to ensure complete transparency in these projects that are being widely acknowledged across the world.

According to the details, the ministry has been constantly facing criticism from some quarters regarding the verification of tree plantation campaigns and other projects initiated in the last three years.

Now the ministry will regularly share the details of the third party audit of these green initiatives to counter the allegations being levelled against them.

It will also inform the people about the austerity measures taken in the last three years to spend government funds with utmost care and responsibility.

An official said Prime Minister Imran Khan always shows satisfaction over the performance of the ministry and transparency in the projects launched under the green vision of Pakistan. He said that some elements also tried to misguide the people about the Pakistani delegation that attended the UN Climate Summit COP26 but the international donor agencies brought out the truth and foiled this propaganda.