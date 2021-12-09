Northern outclass Sindh to take second spot

KARACHI: Northern, who were at the fifth spot before this game, managed huge gains when they jumped to the second place after demolishing Sindh by an innings and 39 runs on the third day of their eighth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 here at the UBL Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Sindh, after having conceded a 221-run lead, resumed their second innings at 105-1 and the whole team perished for 182 in 58.3 overs. Omair Bin Yousuf, who was batting on 19 on Tuesday, top-scored 52 off 125 balls, having hit nine fours. Khurram Manzoor, who was batting on 33, fell for 39 which came off 92 balls and had six fours.

Sharjeel Khan (13), skipper Asad Shafiq (4), Mohammad Taha (7), Mohammad Hasan (3), Sohail Khan (4), Tabish Khan (4) and Mir Hamza made just two.

Athar Mahmood remained lethal with the ball as he captured 4-61, for a match haul of 8-84. His new-ball partner Kashif Ali ably backed him with 3-55, for 6-97 match tally. Zaid Alam, who remained wicket-less in the first innings, got 2-29.

Northern (101 points), with this huge win, moved to the second spot after pocketing 23 points as per unofficial statistics. Sindh, who got just three points, moved to 102 points at the summit.

Sindh had declared their first innings at 98-9. In response, Northern had scored 319 all out to secure a massive 221-run lead.

Meanwhile, in the other showdown here at the SBP Sports Complex, Southern Punjab set a target of 220 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After conceding a 115-run lead Southern Punjab resumed their second innings at 40 without loss and were folded for 334 in 94.1 overs. Umar Siddiq, the skipper, hammered 92 off 176 balls, striking 15 fours. He added 121 runs for the third wicket stand with Salman Ali Agha who fell for 90 off 131 balls. Agha smashed 14 fours in his fine knock. Mohammad Imran, who has started showing guts with the willow also, chipped in with 48 off 64 balls, hammering six fours and one six.

Lanky pacer Irfanullah Shah was the pick of the bowlers with 4-68, for 6-128 match figures. Sameen Gul claimed 3-89, for 4-113 match-tally. KP will begin the chase on Thursday (today).

In the other outing here at the NBP Sports Complex, Balochistan set a target of 212 for Central Punjab.

After having gained a 63-run lead, Balochistan were bowled out for 148 in their second innings. Kashif Bhatti scored 36 off 43 balls, striking five fours and two sixes. Bismillah Khan and Umar Akmal made 27 each.

Fast bowler Mohammad Ali, who remained wicket-less in the first innings, got 5-50 in 11 overs. Spinner Zafar Gohar got 2-43, for match-haul of 7-169.

Central Punjab were 62-1 in 18 overs while chasing the target. Imran Dogar fell for 26 off 50 balls, featuring four fours while Rizwan Hussain was batting on 23 and with him at the other end was Ali Shan on nine. Akif Javed claimed 1-23.

Earlier in response to Balochistan’s first innings total of 325, Central Punjab resumed their first innings at 178-5 and were bowled out for 262. Saif Badar scored 44 off 100 balls with five fours while Zafar Gohar made 42 off 37 balls with two fours and one six. Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti got 7-85 in 40 overs while Raza-ul-Hasan claimed 2-99.