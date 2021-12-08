 
close
Wednesday December 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Motorcycle bomb kills four in Iraq

By AFP
December 08, 2021

Baghdad: At least four civilians were killed and four more wounded on Tuesday in a motorcycle bombing near a hospital in central Basra city in southern Iraq, security forces said. Referring to "the explosion of a motorcycle", they said in a statement that "four citizens were killed and four others injured while two vehicles near the motorcycle caught fire".