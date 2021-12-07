Yasmin opens online drugs sale licensing system

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated online system of drug sale licensing at a local hotel here on Monday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Hanif Khan Pitafi, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Saleha Saeed, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Dr Suhail, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association, Pakistan Retailers and Chemists Association and officials of the Pharmacy Associations were present.

Additional Secretary Dr Suhail shared the objectives of online system of drug sale licensing. The health minister said, “The government is introducing a system of automation in Punjab to facilitate people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The step was taken under the Prime Minister Digital Pakistan Vision. Through Centralized Drug Licensing Public Portal, people will be registered online for issuance and renewal of drug licences. The Drug Sale Licensing Portal shall end the prospects of long queues and delays. After physical inspection of the place, the licence shall be available for applicants online through dashboard portal. For any query or guidance, people may contact 1033. Applicant may get online guidance on online licensing. A bar coded system for medicines is also in pipeline and I appeal people to relinquish self-medication.

Right and complete usage of medicine is necessary for people. The government is working to stop sale of medicines without prescription. Patients must get prescription from a qualified doctor. The supply chain of medicines from manufacturer to hospitals stocks is being stringently monitored. The sale of drugs rules shall be enforced and complied with.”