Sialkot incident: Investigation broadened on CM’s order, says IGP Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said as per direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the investigation has been intensified with help of modern technology to arrest culprits involved in Sialkot incident.
In the last 12 hours, Punjab police with the help of CCTV footage and mobile calls data have arrested eight more main suspects and total number of arrested suspects has reached 132.
The IGP said the arrested suspects include those involved in planning attack on the Sri Lankan manager of a garment factory and those involved in torture and incitement. He said Punjab police will arrest all the culprits in this tragic incident and bring them to justice. The accused will be given exemplary punishments by the courts, he added.
Punjab Police spokesperson said the main accused involved in the Sialkot tragedy, Imtiaz alias Billi, has also been arrested. Imtiaz alias Billi was involved in torturing and desecrating the corpse. Police raided several places to arrest Imtiaz but he used to change his location from one place to another. Sialkot police arrested Imtiaz after tracing him with the help of modern technology and human intelligence. The accused was arrested from a bus bound to Rawalpindi.
He said the chief minister and IG Punjab are continuously monitoring investigation of the case and the CM has assigned the task of prosecuting the case to the secretary prosecution. He further said investigation is being carried out keeping in view all the aspects of the incident.
