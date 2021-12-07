PTI cannot deceive masses through hollow slogans anymore: Mian Iftikhar

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday said that masses cannot be deceived through hollow slogans of corruption-free and Naya Pakistan anymore.

Addressing a gathering held in connection with the local government elections in Pabbi near here, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless. He said, adding that the PTI sponsored candidates would face a crushing defeat in the upcoming LG elections.

Mian Iftikhar said that the PTI leadership was blaming previous governments and the coronavirus pandemic to hide its failure to pull the country out of the economic meltdown.

The PTI government presented a glaring example of failures, he maintained. He said that depreciation of rupee against the dollar had multiplied miseries of the poor and business community.

He said that the poor and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to skyrocketing price-hike of essential commodities, petroleum products, electricity, gas and medicines and joblessness. “Hike in prices of food items and inflation are the country’s real issues but the incapable rulers cannot tackle them properly,” he added.

He said that all mafias, including sugar, wheat flour and medicines were part of the government. “Pakistan defamed and left isolated because of the irresponsible and irrational economic, internal and foreign policies of the incumbent government,” the ANP leader said.