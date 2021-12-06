Asian shooting body approves Pakistan’s proposal

KARACHI: Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) has approved Pakistan’s proposal regarding forming an athletics commission to address athletes’ issues.

The ASC’s Executive Committee in its meeting the other day discussed the proposal received from ASC Vice President Javaid Lodhi, who is also executive vice president of National Rifle Association of Pakistan.

The proposal was about creating an Athletes Committee in order to get the opinions of athletes shooting in Asia and submit proposals to the ASC Executive Committee and make efforts to address the difficulties faced by the athletes.

“The Executive Committee referred this proposal to ASC Technical & Judges Committee and Statutes Committee for further study and decision,” stated the ASC in its official statement.

It is to be noted that this Executive Committee meeting was organised mainly to execute the decisions of the ASC General Assembly and to adopt a system for distribution of Asian Continental Quota Places for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Also, the Executive Committee approved that 48 quota places for Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be distributed in three Asian Shooting Championships in 2023 and 2024.