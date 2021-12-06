NA-133 polling remains peaceful

LAHORE: The polling process in by-elections of National Assembly's constituency NA-133 remained peaceful in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

More than 2,000 police officers were deployed on security duty. Moreover, 52 teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit as well as seven teams of Quick Response Force also ensured effective patrolling around the polling stations. Law enforcement agencies made full use of CCTV installed by the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) as well as the district government in different parts of the constituency to maximise monitoring.

Senior officers visited the polling stations falling in constituency and inspected the security arrangements. Police had cordoned off areas surrounding polling stations and used barricades, barbed wires and tents for this purpose. A special control room was also set up at Government Graduate College for Women Township. The voters were allowed to enter the polling stations after complete body search through three tiers checking mechanism. Snipers on high-rise buildings around the polling station kept a close eye on suspicious persons. Around 254 polling stations had been set up for the polling process.

In one incident only, some PMLN and PPP workers got into a heated argument during a scuffle outside the polling station in Green Town, Maryam Colony Block One. Workers of both the parties kept pushing each other and chanting slogans. A heavy contingent of police took control of the situation.