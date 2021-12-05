Expats greeted on getting right to vote

LAHORE : President PTI Texas, USA has congratulated all overseas Pakistanis especially those in North America on achieving a big landmark of right to vote.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday from Lahore, Syed Rashid Bukhari, President PTI Texas USA said the PTI government got the approval of the parliament in a joint session of NA and Senate for the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis recently. On behalf of PTI Texas, he thanked Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his team who diligently worked to get this right to vote for overseas Pakistanis who were contributing in many ways to the economy of Pakistan.

He further said that the overseas Pakistanis were demanding this right to vote for a long time and finally the PTI government made this possible. He concluded that the new law will pave the way for overseas Pakistanis to be a direct part of Pakistani politics, economy and development.