Another four die of Covid-19 in Sindh

As many as four more patients of Covid-19 died during the previous 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 7,626. In the meantime, 178 new cases of the viral disease emerged when 12,519 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily statement on Saturday on the pandemic situation in the province.

He explained that after the death of four more patients of Covid-19, the fatality rate of the viral disease in the province stood at 1.6 per cent.

Shah said that with the diagnosis of 178 new cases of Covid-19 against 12,519 samples, the detection rate of the disease in Sindh was 1.4 per cent.

He added that so far 6,795,237 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 475,599 cases diagnosed, of which 97.3 per cent or 462,771 patients had recovered, including 96 during the previous 24 hours.

Shah stated that the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Sindh was currently 5,202. Of those patients, 5,017 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 169 at different hospitals, he added.

He explained that the condition of 169 patients was stated to be critical, and 12 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to the CM, of the 178 new cases of Covid-19, 45 were detected in Karachi, including 27 from District East, eight from District South, five from District Korangi, four from District Central and one from District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Dadu had 21 new Covid-19 cases, Sujawal 20, Hyderabad 18, Thatta 16, Matiari 14, Jamshoro 11, Badin 10, Tharparkar six, Sanghar five, Larkana and Tando Allahyar four each, Naushehro Feroz two and Sukkur had one new case.