Gold rises Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs350 per tola on Friday.
According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs124,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs300 to Rs106,310.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,773 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
Ankara: Turkey's annual inflation rate surged on Friday above 20 percent — its highest in three years — although...
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited marked the international day for persons with disabilities ,...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics signed a memorandum of...
KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association on Friday demanded the State Bank of Pakistan to reduce interest rates...
LAHORE: After the massacre at the capital market on Thursday, humiliation of rupee against dollar and regular...
KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company , the state-owned gas utility has submitted the petition to Oil and Gas Regulatory...